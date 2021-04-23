$0.32 EPS Expected for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Univar Solutions’ earnings. Univar Solutions posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Univar Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Univar Solutions.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NYSE UNVR opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.84, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

