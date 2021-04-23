TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Price Up 4.6%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $26.19. Approximately 2,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 814,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $776.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 2.16.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. Research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Sullivan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $552,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,285.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,818 shares of company stock valued at $9,574,295. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 672,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after buying an additional 21,697 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 44,245 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 307.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,506,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,987,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

