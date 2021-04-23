GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Trading 2.8% Higher

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) shares shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.43 and last traded at $17.43. 3,241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,410,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

Several analysts recently commented on GAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Get GAN alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 million. GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. GAN’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GAN Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in GAN by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 28,139 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in GAN by 46.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in GAN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of GAN by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 357,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 139,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.