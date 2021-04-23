Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 64,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,780,727 shares.The stock last traded at $371.00 and had previously closed at $370.27.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Deere & Company by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

