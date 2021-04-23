Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 14,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 30,411 shares.The stock last traded at $11.24 and had previously closed at $11.58.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter worth about $17,873,000. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Global Blue Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 503.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

