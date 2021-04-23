Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,959 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 106,177 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

In other news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAIN opened at $42.71 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -74.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

