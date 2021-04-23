Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,153 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ohio Valley Banc were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter worth $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 18,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $23.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.23. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 15.26%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%.

Ohio Valley Banc Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.