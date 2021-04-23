UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021


UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAVMY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ABN AMRO Bank from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

