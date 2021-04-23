UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAVMY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ABN AMRO Bank from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

