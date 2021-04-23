Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Danske lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOVF opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.68. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $532.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases. The company offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet for chemotherapy induced thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

