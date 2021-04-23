Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

