Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Raised to Hold at HSBC

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AFLYY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $7.12.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative net margin of 38.76% and a negative return on equity of 678.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -17.14 EPS for the current year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

