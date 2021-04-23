LPL Financial LLC Invests $236,000 in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASAN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $32.13 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.49.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $769,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,621,663 over the last three months.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

