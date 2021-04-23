Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at CIBC

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Boralex from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Boralex from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Boralex from $46.25 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Boralex from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Boralex alerts:

OTCMKTS BRLXF opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. Boralex has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $44.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.87.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.