Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 264,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,051 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 667.7% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,273,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,960 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 847,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 131,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBCP shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Concrete Pumping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

Shares of BBCP opened at $7.50 on Friday. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $423.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 20.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

