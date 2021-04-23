Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,587 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.96% of CB Financial Services worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 266,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBFV has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of CBFV opened at $21.23 on Friday. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $27.93. The company has a market capitalization of $115.36 million, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

