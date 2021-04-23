Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Holdings Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) by 239.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Core Molding Technologies were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 43,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.32 million, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.65 million during the quarter.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

