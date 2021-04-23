9,334 Shares in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI World ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of URTH opened at $122.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $82.26 and a 1-year high of $124.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.37.

