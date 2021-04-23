Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,968 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEBK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 19,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.87. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 17.75%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

