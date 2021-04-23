Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Franklin Financial Services were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Financial Services alerts:

NASDAQ FRAF opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.94. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $34.38.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $15.18 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Franklin Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Franklin Financial Services Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.