Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 280.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 201,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 148,932 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCS opened at $7.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $7.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

