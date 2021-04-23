Wells Fargo & Company MN Takes Position in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOEV. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Canoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Canoo in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter worth $326,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOEV shares. Roth Capital lowered Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Canoo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSE:GOEV opened at $8.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45. Canoo Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.52). Research analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

