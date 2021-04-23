Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,459 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MIE. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 463,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 313,042 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $709,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 29.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 25,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of MIE opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $3.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

