Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stake in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in StoneCastle Financial were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $752,000. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Praag Michael Van bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $220,311. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BANX opened at $19.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $130.52 million, a PE ratio of 64.16 and a beta of 0.76. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $21.80.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

