Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 187.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,846 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Senseonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Senseonics by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,585,000. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $10,502,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $11,692,807.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SENS. Craig Hallum lowered Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.45.

SENS opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $834.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.88. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

