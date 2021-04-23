The Lovesac Company Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Lovesac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Lovesac’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.79. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Lovesac from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $68.58 on Thursday. The Lovesac has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $74.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -527.54, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 2,742.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 687,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after buying an additional 19,649 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after buying an additional 88,729 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the fourth quarter worth about $1,060,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,950,000 after buying an additional 61,498 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $12,471,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,000 shares of company stock worth $18,532,800. 31.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

