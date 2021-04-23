Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $73.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of WABC opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $51.31 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

In other news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $141,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,436,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,002,000 after buying an additional 215,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $9,415,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,892,000 after acquiring an additional 59,190 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

