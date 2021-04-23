ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ContextLogic is a global commerce company. Their vision is to unlock ecommerce for consumers and merchants by providing consumers access to a vast selection of affordable products and by providing merchants access to hundreds of millions of consumers globally. Their platform combines technology and data science capabilities, an innovative and discovery-based mobile shopping experience, a comprehensive suite of indispensable merchant services, and a massive scale of users, merchants, and items. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

In other ContextLogic news, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $346,350.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,350.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $725,104.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,104.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,461,728 shares of company stock valued at $146,110,205 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,156,163,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,272,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,333,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $31,918,000.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

