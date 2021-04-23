Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Lifted by Analyst

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Shares of HIW opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $45.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.