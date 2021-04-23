Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €250.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Allianz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Allianz currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €219.00 ($257.65).

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €216.05 ($254.18) on Friday. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €215.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of €195.56.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

