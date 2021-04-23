FY2021 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Reduced by Analyst

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.37.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.50.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$10.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.55. The stock has a market cap of C$3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.90. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$9.76 and a 1 year high of C$17.99.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$329.24 million during the quarter.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

