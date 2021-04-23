Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €105.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €105.00 ($123.53) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €98.00 ($115.29).

EPA DG opened at €86.96 ($102.31) on Friday. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($104.47). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €89.25 and its 200 day moving average price is €83.54.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

