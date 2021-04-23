Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $13,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,204.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CVNA opened at $265.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.07 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.01. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $71.56 and a 12 month high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in Carvana by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

