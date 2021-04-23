Jack Dorsey Sells 100,000 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $25,007,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jack Dorsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total transaction of $25,925,000.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total value of $23,013,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $21,026,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total value of $22,429,000.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $21,522,000.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total value of $24,961,000.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $22,281,000.00.

SQ opened at $245.11 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $60.90 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 33,045.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $597,618,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Square by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,316,000 after purchasing an additional 112,857 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,435,000 after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.05.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

