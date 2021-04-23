Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Reduced by Analyst

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Analysts at DOWLING & PARTN lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Unum Group in a report released on Sunday, April 18th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst H. Lee now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. DOWLING & PARTN also issued estimates for Unum Group’s FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UNM. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

NYSE UNM opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.87. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Unum Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 785,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 46.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 91.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 49,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,785 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 249,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Unum Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

