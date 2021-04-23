Xcel Energy Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Xcel Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.75 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.25.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $71.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.24. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,615,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,861,000 after purchasing an additional 252,897 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,898 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,593,000 after purchasing an additional 784,352 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,093,000 after purchasing an additional 323,752 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,946,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,458,000 after purchasing an additional 46,119 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

