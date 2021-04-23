Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $17.92 Per Share

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $17.92 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $15.85. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,625.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $19.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $72.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $83.93 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.24.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,252.52 on Thursday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,230.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2,304.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,126.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,874.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

