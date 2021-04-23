Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Koninklijke KPN’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KKPNF)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Koninklijke KPN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke KPN’s FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Koninklijke KPN stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of -0.09.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

