Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BCAUY)

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brilliance China Automotive in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brilliance China Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

BCAUY stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.45. Brilliance China Automotive has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93.

About Brilliance China Automotive

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

