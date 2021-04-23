FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.33.

WCN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

WCN stock opened at $117.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.64. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $117.94. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 66,458 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 353.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 207,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 70,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 16,542 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

