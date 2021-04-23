Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nano-X Imaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NNOX opened at $32.88 on Monday. Nano-X Imaging has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $94.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.58.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.