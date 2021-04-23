STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Price Target Raised to $36.00

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STOR. Raymond James increased their price target on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities increased their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.70.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $35.70 on Monday. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $36.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 72.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 477.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in STORE Capital by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.