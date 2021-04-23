SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Raised to $66.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SLG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.45.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $69.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.74. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 77,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,124,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

