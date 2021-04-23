Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $44.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 65.46 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $45.42.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $55,305.00. Insiders sold a total of 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234 in the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

