Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to report sales of $92.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.00 million and the lowest is $79.10 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $58.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $362.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $335.20 million to $393.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $348.29 million, with estimates ranging from $314.60 million to $406.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $111.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Merchants Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average is $30.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

In other news, insider Susan Dehner Kucer acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $356,200 over the last three months. 43.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.