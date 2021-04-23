$11.10 Million in Sales Expected for Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will announce sales of $11.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.40 million and the highest is $12.30 million. Itamar Medical posted sales of $8.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full-year sales of $52.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.48 million to $53.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $68.86 million, with estimates ranging from $63.55 million to $74.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITMR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $926,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 137.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Itamar Medical by 14.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 18,736 shares during the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITMR opened at $24.41 on Friday. Itamar Medical has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

