New China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Lifted to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of New China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWWCF opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. New China Life Insurance has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $4.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92.

New China Life Insurance Company Profile

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management.

