New China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Lifted to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of New China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NWWCF opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. New China Life Insurance has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $4.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92.
New China Life Insurance Company Profile
