UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY)

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Investec lowered shares of Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.75.

Shares of Petrofac stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. Petrofac has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.42.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

