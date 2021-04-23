Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on RosCan Gold (OTCMKTS:RCGCF)

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of RosCan Gold (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.80 target price on shares of RosCan Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

RosCan Gold stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. RosCan Gold has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.80.

