Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SCPPF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. S4 Capital currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:SCPPF opened at $7.65 on Monday. S4 Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

