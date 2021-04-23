PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $163.17

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $163.17 and last traded at $163.06, with a volume of 310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.68.

PRAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.63.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $873.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.52 million. Analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $805,873,000 after buying an additional 29,626 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,401,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,296,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $72,677,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 539,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,705,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,654,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAH)

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

